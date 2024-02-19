Talk at Borneo Cultures Museum highlights connection between crocs, native culture

KUCHING (Feb 19): The talk on ‘Crocodiles: Myths, Superstitions, and Realities’ at Borneo Cultures Museum here yesterday highlighted the intercorrelations between saltwater crocodiles (Crocodylus porosus) and the collective culture of various indigenous communities in Borneo.

Gathering many participants comprising nature and culture enthusiasts as well as scholars, the session was facilitated by Dr Ipoi Datan, who gave a comprehensive presentation about the enigmatic realm of this reptile species and its profound influence on the culture and traditions of ‘the native folks in Sarawak, Borneo and beyond’.

“We also set out to explore how and why they (crocodiles) are feared, admired and dreaded by the indigenous peoples of the Borneo Island,” he said in his opening remarks.

Throughout the talk, the participants got to learn about the origin of crocodile myths and superstitions, especially prevalent among the Iban, Lun Bawang, and Malay communities in Borneo.

A Lun Bawang from Lawas, Ipoi is a renowned figure in this field, having gained expertise through years of dedicated and extensive research and exploration.

Currently serving as a research officer at Sarawak Native Customs Council, Ipoi was assigned as an archaeologist at the Sarawak Museum in 1982, where he gradually moved up to becoming its deputy director and later on, its director.

Today, he is also an advisory panel member for Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, and an archaeology expert for missions sanctioned by the International Council of Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS).