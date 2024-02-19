Taman Bandar Jaya KRT to hold CNY dinner on Feb 21

BINTULU (Feb 19): The Taman Bandar Jaya Neighbourhood Watch Committee (KRT) will hold a Chinese New Year dinner at Li Hua Hotel Bintulu at 6.30pm on Feb 21.

Its chairman Kapitan Ngo Pen Hee said Bintulu Divisional Integration officer Khairunnisa Idil will be the guest of honour.

“All KRT committee members and their families are invited to this Chinese New Year gathering,” he said.

According to him, the KRT Medan Jaya is a multi-racial unit comprising Chinese, Iban, Kelabit, Malay, Melanau, Penan, Kenyah and Orang Ulu.

During the event, he said Khairunnisa will present appointment certificates to the committee members for the 2024/2025 session, including advisers Pemanca Datuk Dr Francis Toh Chiew Peng and Penghulu Dato Chai Shong Phian.

“KRT Taman Bandar Jaya will also give away educational encouragement awards to the children of the committee members and the awards are sponsored by Dato Chai,” he said.

There will be 22 children receiving the awards; six from kindergarten, nine and seven from primary and secondary schools, respectively.

There will also be lucky draws for nine hampers sponsored by Datuk Dr Francis Toh.