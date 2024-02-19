Tech, arts unified at ‘Nadi Reimagine’ show in La Promenade

KUCHING (Feb 19): The just-concluded ‘Nadi Reimagine’ show at La Promenade Mall in Kota Samarahan near here highlighted the incorporation of current technology into arts.

The four-day event, which kicked off last Thursday, showcased the projects by 18 final-year diploma students of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak’s College of Creative Arts Studies under the 18th series of its Reqaseni Exhibition Programme.

The exhibits included contemporary murals, sculptures, structural artworks and also animations.

“Today, we applaud the students’ accomplishments as they showcase their final-year projects. This endeavour has yielded four recycled sculptures crafted from materials such as fabrics, HDPE (high-density polyethylene) pieces, and paper-based waste.

“AR (Augmented Reality) is incorporated into the sculptures, enabling visitors to ‘interact’ with the pieces via mobile application, on which details about each structure are displayed,” said senior lecturer Mohd Razif Mohd Rathi when met by reporters yesterday.

Meanwhile Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos, who represented Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian at the closing ceremony yesterday, hailed the exhibition as a meaningful programme, in that the artworks showcased represented collaborations between the students and the local community.

“This will not only promote the culture of that particular community, but also boost Kota Samarahan’s image as a hub for talent development.

“I would like to congratulate UiTM Sarawak, especially the final-year arts students, for your efforts. The students really did a very good job.

“This corporate social responsibility programme is a very good one, highlighting our young talents and also encouraging the public to appreciate the arts,” he added.