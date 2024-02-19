Ting: S’wak’s 4 mln visitors target should be easily achieved, could be reassessed mid-year

KUCHING (Feb 19): Sarawak’s four million visitor arrivals target for this year should be easily achieved, said Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister pointed out that the state recorded 3.9 million visitor arrivals last year and RM9.9 billion in tourism receipts.

He said Sarawak achieved its original target of three million visitor arrivals for 2023 in early October last year.

“I think our target of four million tourist arrivals this year can be achieved easily and in the month of June later this year, we will have a relook at our target again,” he told reporters after flagging off the Borneo Ride 2024 here today.

He said the visa-free programme for visitors from China this year would further spur growth in the local tourism industry and the ministry will continue to aggressively promote Sarawak as a tourism destination overseas.

“Under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, tourism is one of the pillars and our state’s Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was a former tourism minister. He knows the importance of tourism and that’s why he is very supportive of the sector,” Ting said.

Borneo Ride 2024 is a 10-day event organised by Pin Sing Travel & Tours (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd involving 12 international and local bikers.

The 2,200km ride will cover Sibu, Tanjung Manis, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri, Kanowit, Kapit, and Betong.