Tiong: Landlords can’t just collect rent, must ensure safety standards of properties

BINTULU (Feb 19): Landlords must ensure that the properties they rent out follow safety standards, said Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture stressed that when renting out a property, owners cannot merely collect rent and overlook safety aspects.

“As a responsible owner, we should constantly monitor and improve whatever aspects of safety are required from time to time and ensure that the house is safe to live in according to the procedures set by the authorities,” he said in response to a fatal fire at a rental property in Fortune Park here on Saturday.

One of the two fatalities was a disabled boy.

“This tragedy should be a lesson to all of us to ensure that the level of safety in our respective homes is at an optimum level, including emergency routes that must be in good condition and ready to be used in case of emergency,” said the Bintulu MP.

In addition, he said if the house is old, periodic wiring inspections need to be done to prevent unwanted incidents.

On the fatal fire, Tiong said he has instructed the relevant authorities to conduct a transparent and comprehensive investigation.

He also urged local authorities to take stern action against property owners who illegally modify their premises and fail to comply with safety standards, as this is not only illegal but also poses a risk to the public.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said a 12-year-old boy and a woman in her 50s, who were trapped on the top floor of a two-storey semi-detached rental unit, died in the fire.

“Further inspection by Bomba revealed that two victims were trapped in Lot No 924 (A) and could not be rescued and died in the fire,” he said, adding there were 14 fire victims in total.

He also said Bomba is still investigating the cause of the fire and that for now the case has been classified as sudden death, pending a full report.