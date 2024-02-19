Tondong should replicate Siniawan’s vibrant activities to unlock full potential, says Tasik Biru rep

KUCHING (Feb 19): Ongoing initiatives are underway to uplift Tondong, Bau to unlock its full potential, said Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

Drawing inspiration from the success of Siniawan, the Deputy Minister of Trannsport (Riverine and Marine) said he had previously recommended Tondong replicate the vibrant activities of the former.

Highlighting Siniawan’s reputation as a lively ‘cowboy town’ in the late afternoon and evening, he emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to propel Tondong’s development particularly in its older areas.

“Siniawan’s global recognition on platforms such as Google, TikTok and Youtube showcase its success – even American cowboys visit annually.

“We aspire for Tondong to follow suit and become a thriving hub,” he said during a Chinese New Year celebration held at the Tondong multipurpose hall on Sunday, according to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report.

He also underlined to ongoing commitment to transform Tondong into a socioeconomic centre and foster progress.

Meanwhile, Henry distributed angpows to 50 elderly residents from the Tondong area during the event.