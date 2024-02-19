Uggah: Debak agropark to be incubator for modern farmers

KUCHING (Feb 19): The agropark to be set up at Lubok Tamang in Debak will serve as an incubator to produce modern farmers, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said these modern farmers will use technology to increase their productivity and profit.

Speaking at the Randau Solidariti Komuniti gathering at Rumah Lingan Sait in Sengalang, Debak on Sunday, Uggah said the government is now in the process of helping rural folks to gain higher incomes through modern agriculture activities.

As such, he said unity among the people is vital to facilitate the smooth implementation of the government’s development programmes for them.

He pointed out that having open communication is very important for rural folks to continue enjoying good ties, as they would be in a better position to exchange ideas and cooperate with each other in their pursuit of greater progress and prosperity.

“We must persist with this open communication among us.

“It will keep us united and supportive of each other in our common quest,” he said.

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Mohammad Razi Sitam, who is Saribas assemblyman, and Betong member of parliament Dr Richard Rapu.