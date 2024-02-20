28 teams registered for inaugural P211 Lanang Parliamentary Sepak Takraw tourney

SIBU (Feb 20): A total of 28 teams have registered for the inaugural P211 Lanang Parliamentary Sepak Takraw tournament that will be held at the Sibu Jaya Sepak Takraw court from Feb 24 to 25.

The tournament is organised by Sibu Jaya Sepak Takraw Club (KESIJA).

KESIJA president Hassan Abdul Hamid said the tournament is held to provide a platform for the players to showcase their skills.

“It also acts as a venue for the players to forge closer relationship and upgrade the standard of the sport,” he added.

The entry fee to the tournament is RM80 per team.

Hassan said the tournament will be played on group league system in the preliminary rounds using the three-set 21-point system.

Only the top two teams from their group will advance to the quarter-final.

The champion will bring home RM600, a trophy and medals, while the first runner-up will receive RM400, a trophy and medals and second runner-up will get RM200, medals and a trophy.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker cum Lanang MP Alice Lau is the event main sponsor of the event.