6,894 premises inspected last year, 86 offences recorded, says KPDN Bintulu chief

BINTULU (Feb 20): A total of 6,894 premises throughout Bintulu Division were inspected last year in various operations conducted by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Bintulu branch.

Its branch chief Al Redzamani Abdul Razak said from the inspection, a total of 86 cases were filed for various offences with a seizure value of more than RM1,310,038.

He said various operations were carried out throughout the year to ensure that traders complied with the law.

“Some compounds have been issued for various offences that include high prices, no price tags, inaccurate weighing scales, violation of Halal regulations, counterfeit goods and misappropriation of subsidised goods, especially diesel,” he said in a statement.

He said the KPDN launched Op Tiris from March 1 last year till now to combat subsidised diesel leakages in Bintulu Division.

“The implementation of the operation is important to prevent leakage of subsidised diesel supply and ensure that it reaches the parties who deserve it.

“As of February 2024, more than 1,200 premises have been inspected and nine cases with a confiscation value of RM63,016.50 for various offences have been filed,” he said.

He said this was the result of joint efforts with various agencies, particularly the Police, which had been instrumental in assisting KPDN in combating diesel misappropriation.

Members of the public who have information on the subsidised goods and the misconduct of the traders can lodge a complaint via WhatsApp to 019-279 4317/019-848 8000; e-aduan.kpdn.gov.my; or Call Centre 1-800-886-800; email [email protected] and Ez ADU KPDN.