Aide: Dr Mahathir undergoing treatment at IJN, recovering from infection

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 20): Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is still being treated at the National Heart Institute (IJN) and is in the process of recovering from an infection.

However, a spokesman told the media that his team cannot provide a specific timeframe for his discharge until the IJN is satisfied with his recovery progress.

“Dr Mahathir is currently still being treated and is in the process of recovering from infection.

“I can’t say when he will be discharged, until and unless the IJN is satisfied with his level of recovery,” the aide said.

On Feb 13, it was reported that Dr Mahathir would be taking a period of rest following treatment at IJN for an infection on Jan 26.

His health status became apparent during proceedings for his defamation suit against Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi the previous week. — Malay Mail