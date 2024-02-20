Appoint officers of caliber to manage federal lands – Ratib

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 20): State Health Exco Datuk James Ratib has urged the Health Ministry or the State Health Department (JKNS) to appoint officers of caliber to manage all federal lands in Sabah immediately.

According to him, a total of 47 JKNS buildings have not yet applied for land and have not been processed, while 120 are lands that are still in Land Application (PT) status.

He said this to reporters after meeting with the Federal Land Commissioner, Fazlina Abdul Rani at his office on Tuesday.

“I met the Federal Land Commissioner, Fazlina Abdul Rani in my office along with some of her entourage and I also called officials from JKNS and the Ministry of Health related to federal land issues to join the meeting.

“I have been given a briefing on this issue and I am satisfied with the explanation given.

“For information, this matter has been going on for a long time before Puan Fazlina became the director. However, when I look at the records, I see that there are many lands that have not yet been gazetted or granted titles.

“One of the problems identified is that all land application forms had to be sent to the Ministry’s office at the Federal level before being signed by the JKPTG (Department of Director General of Lands and Mines) in Sabah to be processed and registered in the districts,” he said, adding that this process takes a long time before the gazette and title issuance.

Ratib who is also the Minister of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing, asked the Ministry of Health or JKNS to appoint officers with caliber and understanding of land management in the districts, to manage all federal lands in Sabah, as soon as possible.

Ratib also asked the government to add more officers to manage the federal lands in Sabah because the federal lands in Sabah are so vast and require many officers to carry out their duties.

On Monday, Ratib expressed his disappointment with the irresponsible behaviour of some government officers for delaying the implementation of infrastructure that is much needed by the rakyat.

According to him, there are even cases where the heads of department or directors did not reply to letters for months.

The minister also lamented about the land issue that has hampered the reconstruction of health clinics in Sabah.

Citing the Tangkarason Clinic in Beluran which was destroyed by fire last Wednesday, he said the state government wanted to construct a new clinic but the construction plan could not proceed as the land has yet to be applied for by the Health Ministry.