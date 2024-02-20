Association thanks Premier for wavebreakers’ proposal at Kemena River estuary

BINTULU (Feb 20): The Sarawak Fishing Vessels Association is thankful to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the state government’s plan to build wavebreakers at the mouth of the Kemena River, as a means to solve the siltation problem.

In expressing their gratitude, the association chairman Harry Tan said they would also like to thank federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister and Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

According to Tan, Tiong had appealed to the Premier during the Chinese New Year open house hosted by the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) last Sunday, for the latter to consider commissioning river-dredging works on the Kemena river estuary as requested by the fishing community.

“Fishing boats sometimes run aground in the Kemena River estuary, like in a recent incident before Chinese New Year involving two fishing vessels, which got stuck in the area for one whole day as they had to wait for the high tide.

“The owner had to get another tugboat to pull the vessels back to the wharf, and had also spent about RM100,000 to repair the damage,” said Tan.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Fishing Vessels Association Bintulu branch chairman Ting Tiew Kung also thanked the Premier and Bintulu MP for their seriousness and concern in helping to solve the problems faced by the fishermen.