BCCK wins 3 awards at MBEA 2024

KUCHING (Feb 20): Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) stands in the limelight, securing three prestigious awards at the Malaysia Business Events Awards (MBEA) 2024, organised by the Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (MACEOS).

The triple victory underscores BCCK’s unwavering commitment to excellence in the business events industry, said a press release yesterday.

The awards received are Purpose Built Convention & Exhibition Centre Excellence Award – Total saleable space 15,000sqm & below; New Homegrown Event Excellence Award – Consumer Exhibition with a minimum gross space of 2,000sqm; and New Homegrown Event Excellence Award – Congress/Convention with a minimum of 200 delegates.

BCCK chairman Datuk Raziah Mahmud-Geneid commended the achievement, stating: “BCCK continues to elevate the standards of business events, and these awards are a testament to our dedication. We are proud to contribute to the growth of Sarawak’s business event industry”.

BCCK chief executive officer Eric van Piggelen expressed heartfelt gratitude to the BCCK team and collaborators, stating: “This triple win is a testament to the exceptional efforts of our team and partners. I extend sincere thanks to each staff member and partners for their dedication and hard work. Our success is a collective achievement, and we appreciate the steadfast support from our stakeholders and industry partners”.

Fiona Marcus Raja, BCCK’s collaborator for E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference 2022, shared her excitement: “Collaborating with BCCK has been an exhilarating journey. This award reflects our shared commitment to innovation and excellence. We look forward to creating more memorable events together”.

Chef Abang, representing the Kuching Chef Association (KCA), further commented: “The E.A.T. Taste of Borneo Conference 2022 was a celebration of culinary excellence; a one-of-a-kind conference, organised by the passionate Kuching Chefs Association team with the collaboration of respective stakeholders, BCCK and ARC Creator. This accolade reflects the passion and dedication of everyone involved. Thank you, BCCK, for giving us a platform to showcase our culinary talents to the world”.

Au Yong, Orchidwoods Company managing director added: “The success of the Borneo International Garden Expo Sarawak 2023 (BIGEXS) is a collective achievement. This award reflects the collaborative efforts that promote Sarawak as a horticulture hub. We are grateful to be a part of this journey”.

BCCK extended profound thanks to industry partners and supporters for their continuous trust and collaboration.

Additionally, BCCK expressed gratitude to Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak for their tremendous support for both events.

The inaugural home-grown culinary E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference 2022 celebrated culinary excellence, showcasing a commitment to regional cuisine promotion and fostering creativity within the culinary community.

The conference is organised by the Kuching Chef Association (KCA) in collaboration with BCCK and ARC Creators, supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, UCCN Kuching City of Gastronomy, Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos), and Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak).

Meanwhile, The Borneo International Garden Expo Sarawak (BIGEXS) 2023, through its successful collaboration between BCCK and Orchidwoods Company with the support from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, has delivered the commitment to feature unique Borneo nature and horticulture as a passion project for like-minded individuals from within the region with the purpose to promote Sarawak as one of the horticulture hubs in the region.

These homegrown events epitomise BCCK’s vision, creating memorable experiences beyond traditional boundaries, enriching Sarawak’s culture, and contributing significantly to its economic growth.

BCCK and their strong partners’ continuous innovation ensure these events stand as enduring milestones, leaving a lasting impact on the business events industry.

In 2023, BCCK successfully hosted 496 events with an economic impact exceeding RM26 million; the venue remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence, sustainability, and contributing to Sarawak’s and Malaysia’s economic and cultural growth.

In a remarkable dual achievement, BCCK received the Venue Award (Category: Exhibition Venue) at ATF 2024 in Laos, emphasising its dedication to regional and international quality and sustainability.