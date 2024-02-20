Code places emphasis on fact-checking, avoiding fabricated content, says KDJA chief

KUCHING (Feb 20): The just-launched Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists places emphasis on fact-checking, verifying sources, and avoiding misleading or fabricated content.

This builds trust and credibility with the society where the journalists serve in Sarawak and also on national level, allowing them to make informed decisions based on reliable information, says Journalists Association of Kuching Division (KDJA) president Ronnie Teo.

When welcoming the launch of the code, Teo hailed journalists as ‘powerful people’.

“As journalists, we hold a powerful position in shaping public opinion and influencing understanding of the world around us.”

“This power necessitates a strong ethical compass, hence the importance of adhering to a code of ethics,” he said in a press statement.

“Journalists also strive to present a balanced and unbiased view of events, even when reporting on complex or controversial issues,” he pointed out.

Moreover, Teo said ethical codes would discourage sensationalism, personal agenda and biased framing, ensuring that diverse perspectives would be represented and the readers could form their own informed opinions.

“Ethical codes also help maintain this public trust by holding journalists accountable for their actions, encouraging transparency, and ensuring the adherence to professional standards, especially here in Sarawak.

“I hope that all established journalists in Sarawak would fully adopt and abide by this Code of Ethics as part of our conduct and professionalism,” said Teo.