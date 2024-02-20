Court fixes April 15 and 16 for continuation of trial of former Miri MP’s RM10 mln lawsuit against bank

MIRI (Feb 20): The Miri High Court here today fixed April 15 and April 16 for the continuation of trial of the RM10 million lawsuit filed by former Miri MP Dr Michael Teo against a bank.

Judge Dean Wayne Daly set the dates to allow counsels for the plaintiff to tender exhibits.

Earlier in today’s trial, counsel Abun Sui Anyit who represented the plaintiff called three witnesses, including the plaintiff, to give their statements at the case proceedings which were conducted via Zoom.

Dr Teo is seeking RM5 million in aggravated damages and another RM5 million in exemplary damages from the defendants.

He named United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Berhad as the first defendant, while bank officers Cassandra Ang Beng Chin and Chia Pueh Yii are the second and third defendants respectively.

Dr Teo claimed he lost more than RM1 million, which he kept with the bank since 2014.

According to him, he had placed S$250,000 in a fixed deposit with UOB Bank Miri.

Upon its maturity in 2016, he claimed the amount had accumulated to approximately RM800,000.

He also claimed that a sum of S$22,700 was withdrawn from his account with his knowledge and approval.