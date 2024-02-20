Ensure neighbourhood residents included in all activities, KRT advised

KAPIT (Feb 20): The Jalan Airport Neighbourhood Watch Committee (KRT) has been asked to work with the relevant authority and ensure the participation of residents in its activities.

In giving the reminder, Bukit Goram Community Service Centre officer-in-charge James Sandak suggested the KRT collaborate with Kapit District Council to clear clogged drains and compounds to prevent them from becoming mosquito breeding grounds.

“KRTs are under the purview of the National Unity Department and receive government grants to carry out various activities.

“In this regard, I call upon members of Jalan Airport KRT to involve residents in your neighbourhood in your activities to benefit the community at large and promote good relations,” he said.

James was representing Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department and Bukit Goram assemblyman Datuk Jefferson Jamit at the installation ceremony of the new Jalan Airport KRT committee, here Sunday.

The ceremony was officiated by Kapit Unity and Integration officer Jendri Mangku, and attended by her deputy Ngo Kuok Leong as well as residents of Lorong Airport, Lorong Hijau, Taman Chong Seng and Taman Tay Thian Chong.

The newly-installed committee is headed by Ma Bee Kuan, who is assisted by Evelyn Biju (vice chairperson), Cr David Wong Hau Ching (secretary), Dr Sia Tih Kong (assistant secretary) and Kong Aik Ming (treasurer).