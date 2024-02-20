Export of Mokara species to Dubai a benchmark for M’sia’s orchid industry

SEPANG (Feb 20): The 270 gift boxes containing Mokara orchid that were flown to Dubai in conjunction with the 2024 Gulfood Festival, would serve as a benchmark of the country’s orchid industry.

The export reflects the direction of the Dubai Orchid Export Farm (LEOD) project, covering 29.14 hectares in Lukut, Linggi, and Sepang.

Malaysian Department of Agriculture (DoA)’s Floriculture Industry Development Division head Mohamad Nizam Malik said although there was already high demand for orchids, efforts to promote orchid products would continue.

He shared this insight during an interview with Bernama at the launch of a pilot project involving the export of premium gift boxes of Mokara orchid to Dubai at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Cargo Complex here recently.

Mohamad Nizam, who is also LEOD project adviser, said exporting orchids to Dubai was ‘straightforward’ because no quarantine treatment was required.

However, he emphasised that the orchids must meet the export quality requirements set by the DoA to obtain the phytosanitary certificate necessary for exporting the plants.

“Traditionally, orchids are exported to Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan. However, the risk to producers is very high because their entry must comply with strict quarantine conditions, especially regarding post-harvest quarantine treatment of orchids which is not required for export to Dubai,” he said.

The export of the orchids to Dubai also involved Orchidmas Sdn Bhd, where its chief executive officer Shiz Kassim said the delivery operation was very challenging, particularly in ensuring that the orchids – packed exclusively in gold-coloured boxes – would stay fresh for at least 14 days.

“In terms of packaging, we also consider the buyer. Therefore, we designed this product to be ‘Ready to Display’ or ready to be exhibited.

“This time, we are adding value in the form of a gift box to enhance the value of the orchid cuttings,” he said.

Each box contains a vase filled with sodium polyacrylate liquid to replace water, along with two stalks of Mokara Orchid cuttings that can stay fresh for at least two weeks.

The first batch of the orchids was exported via an Emirates flight on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Nizam said several investors had expressed their interest in investing to develop the orchid industry in Malaysia, in addition to the floriculture industry.

With more than 24,000 species of orchids worldwide and approximately 6,000 in Asia, Malaysia boasts over 1,000 orchid species including the Mokara variety.

Mohamad Nizam added that based on DoA’s observations, Mokara orchids are highly suitable for both local and export markets due to their extended freshness.

Furthermore, Mokara Orchid production in Malaysia yielded better quality in terms of stem length and flower count compared to neighbouring countries such as Thailand.

This advantage is attributed to Malaysia’s climate, which is more conducive to orchid production and meets export quality standards, he added.

Previously, it was reported that orchid exports generated RM4 billion in revenue for Malaysia’s floriculture industry, driven by high demand from foreign markets. — Bernama