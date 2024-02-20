Fahmi: Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists drives media to deliver true, accurate information

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 20): The Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists is set to propel the media in Malaysia as a trusted source for providing true and accurate information about the nation, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the new version of the code of ethics has been reviewed by the Information Department (JaPen) to replace the previous edition that has been in use for the past 35 years.

“The media plays a vital role as the eyes and ears that can be trusted in providing true and accurate information about the nation’s current state.

“This code of ethics will continue to drive the media in Malaysia as a reliable source for the people,” he said when launching the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists here today.

The document outlines eight main journalistic ethics, namely journalists are responsible for being the voice of a diverse society and serving as agents of facilitating dialogue, journalists should be transparent and have integrity while carrying out their duties, and journalists are encouraged to consistently strive for fairness in delivering information.

Also, reporting should not be influenced by any personal interests, the authenticity and accuracy of information need to be verified, and journalists need to respect the privacy and confidentiality of sources.

It also stated that journalists need to understand the laws, acts and policies related to the scope of their duties and prioritise continuous improvement of journalistic skills. – Bernama

