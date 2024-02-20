Fama: Pasar Tamu Sarikei upgrading expected to be completed by September

SIBU (Feb 20): The Pasar Tamu Sarikei upgrading works are expected to be completed by September this year, said Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) Sarikei officer Na’in Jobli.

Nain added that the project, costing RM900,000 also included other related works and amenities.

He said the project, implemented and fully funded by Fama, is aimed at raising and providing comfort to the traders in the area.

Na’in revealed this during the recent working visit by Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Sustainability and Sarkei MP Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii to the area.

Huang, in his remarks, praised Fama and the Sarikei District Council (SDC) in realising his request to provide a more comfortable business site for hawkers.

“By upgrading the facilities at the site, it will provide benefits and comfort to the hawkers, small entrepreneurs and the weekly market traders who not only came from Sarikei but also from the nearby areas such as Pakan, Meradong and Kabong to trade at the place,” he said.

SDC chairman Wong Zee Yeng thanked Huang for his continuous efforts in helping to voice out the grievances of the hawkers and also helping to look into and solve their plights.

She also called on the market hawkers, including the weekly traders to give their cooperation to the relevant authorities to ensure that the project can be conducted smoothly and speedily.