GRS-PH Plus Government working very well – Liew

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 20): The GRS-PH Plus Government is working very well, says Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew.

She said this in response to a reporter’s question after officiating at the Sabah Art Gallery’s 40th Ruby Jubilee 2024 cum Jilin-Sabah International Children and Youth Online Art Exhibition 2023-2024 at the Sabah Art Gallery on Tuesday.

“Yes, we are working as a team in a concerted effort for the benefit of the people. I am not talking about the next State election. It is still far away.

“2024 will be a busy year for us. Right now, we focus on working on the ground to achieve our targets set for this year,” she said.

According to Liew, who is also Api-Api Assemblywoman, her focus for 2024 is on completing planned development projects in her constituency and other areas where the State’s tourism hotspots are located.

On GRS Deputy Secretary-General Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali’s wish for the GRS-PH pact to continue in the next State polls, Liew said he had made a good suggestion.

“I find it useful when we work as a team to implement whatever activities, programmes or projects that concern the local community,” she said.

Sabah Art Gallery celebrated its 40th Jubilee on Tuesday. It also launched the Jilin-Sabah International Children and Youth Online Art Exhibition 2023/2024.

Liew said the celebration ceremony was aimed at appreciating all the efforts that have been contributed by the late Datuk Yaman Hj Ahmad Mus, the former director who established the Sabah Art Gallery in 1984.

“Adhering to Datuk Yaman’s principle of “Bring Art to the People”, the Sabah Art Gallery preserves this principle by devising various efforts and initiatives so that art continues to be close not only to artists but also to our own community,” she said at the Sabah Art Gallery on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with this year’s 40th Jubilee celebration, the Sabah Art Gallery has organised several programs to commemorate the struggle of Yaman as the founder of the Sabah Art Gallery and an artist who had contributed tremendously to the development of the Sabah art industry.

Among the intended programs are:-

. Richard Lim and Benedict Chong’s Solo Exhibition which is currently taking place at Level 3 and Level 4 galleries,

. The Retak Pertujuh Exhibition which is an Invitational Exhibition held by the Sabah Painting Gallery every year,

. The MERAKI exhibition which is a group exhibition of the winners of the KPTNS Special Category 2022/2023,

. Datuk Yaman Hj Ahmad Mus Retrospective Exhibition by exhibiting his work as an artist,

. And the biggest annual program which is Karya Perdana Tahunan Negeri Sabah (KPTNS) Award-Giving Ceremony held in conjunction with the celebration of the 71st Official Birthday Celebration of His Excellency The Governor of Sabah. This program’s submission is open on the 5th of February until the 31st of July 2024. The exhibition in conjunction with this program will be held in October up until February 2025.

“I am convinced that programs or exhibitions held to appreciate artists, both old and new, are important to inspire the younger generation to continue their existing artistic journey. There is no doubt that the art industry also has a great impact on cultural preservation as well as being an important asset for the tourism sector,” said Liew.

She added that last year, the Sabah Art Gallery collaborated with Jilin People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries by holding the Jilin-Sabah International Children and Youth Online Art Exhibition.

Jilin is a province in China, and this program was held to celebrate diplomatic relations between Sabah and Jilin (China) that have reached a decade, she said.

A total of 179 participants from 41 schools throughout Sabah participated in this program, and 221 are from Jilin.

“I hope that this kind of initiative will continue and together, let us popularise and culture art so that it is better known and close to all levels of society,” she added.

Also present were the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Josie Lai and Deputy Permanent Secretary II Alesia Sion, Deputy Permanent Secretary II Moira David of the Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship, Chairman of Sabah Cultural Board Dikin Musah, Director of Sabah Art Gallery Sara Elisya Ahmad Shah, Sabah Cultural Board General Manager Mackey Apison, and Sri Pelancongan Sabah Chief Executive Officer Thonny Chee.