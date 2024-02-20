Have confidence in police to ensure safety of KK – MP

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 20): The public is advised to have confidence in the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP), especially the Kota Kinabalu District Police (IPD KK), in fighting crime and ensuring public security is maintained.

Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament Datuk Chan Foong Hin said the police’s ability to solve crime cases were proven when they solved several robbery and theft cases that occurred in the state capital in less than 24 hours.

“There were several robbery, car break-in and theft cases in the state capital, but the police managed to solve all of them, including arresting the suspects involved.

“I congratulate the police for their effort and commitment in solving those cases within a short period of time.

“I had a briefing with Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah and he told me that most of the cases do not involved organised crime but more towards individuals or opportunists who were foreigners without any documents,” he said during the IPD KK crime prevention and walkabout along Gaya Street here on Tuesday.

Also present were Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah and State Assistant Finance Minister Tan Lee Fat.

Chan, who is also the Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister, said continuous effort by the police in carrying out their duties, including crime prevention, walkabout, omnipresent, as well as Ops-Payung, are able to reduce crime rate in the city center.

Chan however said that fighting crime should not be the sole responsibility of the police but the public must also play their part in helping the men and women in blue uniform.

“Traders and business premises must ensure that their premises are installed with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and placed in strategic locations, including installed outside their premises.

“Take for example the recent robbery case. The whole incident was captured on CCTV and police managed to identify and apprehend the suspect in less than 24 hours.

“This will help the police in identifying wanted suspects and solving crime cases,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zaidi said police had reduced crime rate in the state capital following numerous crime prevention operations conducted by IPD KK.

He said the crime rate in the state capital had been reduced up to 60 percent while most of the crimes were solved within 24 hours.

He said among the approaches taken by the police were crime prevention, walkabout, omnipresent, Ops-Payung, Ops Poket and several more operations that are being carried out around the clock.

“Due to the rapid expansion of Kota Kinabalu and the number of people in the city, which also includes tourists, we have to approach our tasks strategically.

“We have divided Kota Kinabalu into four zones, Zone A, Zone B, Zone C and Zone D.

“Zone A covers the area from the police hut at Warisan Square all the way to the central market and right up to Suria Sabah shopping complex.

“Zone B covers the area starting from Anjung Senja right up to Imago shopping complex, while Zone C will cover the area from Sinsuran to Wisma Merdeka.

“The most challenging area is Zone D, which covers the whole Asia City and Kampung Air towards Jalan Gaya and Jalan Pantai and right up to Mercure Hotel,” he told the media.

Mohd Zaidi said the police operations are being carried out day and night and are being assisted by other agencies such as the Malaysian Civil Defense (APM), Malaysia Volunteers Corps Department (Rela) and Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK).

He said the walkabout program not only helped to increase the confidence of the community with the presence of the police in their areas but also to prevent criminal activity.

Last Friday, a 50-year-old bank worker was assaulted and robbed in a back alley in the city centre.

The suspect was caught on video pursuing, dragging and beating the victim with a stick during the 6.30am robbery.

She suffered injuries to her head and body, and lost RM5,000 including a smartphone and cash.

After receiving a report from the victim on Saturday, police arrested a 29-year-old suspect on Sunday.

Last Thursday, police also nabbed a foreigner after committing robbery and theft in the state capital.

Both suspects are from Kampung Pondo, Pulau Gaya.