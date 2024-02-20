Health dept releases flying doctor service schedule for Feb 19-27

KUCHING (Feb 20): The Sarawak Health Department’s flying doctor service (PDU) will be available in Samarahan, Miri, Bintulu and Kapit from Feb 19 to 27.

In Samarahan, the mobile service team will be in Plaie Atas on Feb 19, followed by Kampung Pendawan and Kampung Ijok on Feb 20.

In Miri, the PDU team will be in Ba Purau on Feb 19, Long Liau (Feb 20) and Long Buken (Feb 21).

In Bintulu, the service will be offered at Rumah Drick, Jelalong and Rumah Felix, both in Tubau, on Feb 22; Rumah Robert and Long Biyak, both in Ulu Kakus (Feb 23); and Rumah Renang and Rumah Jaling, both in Sigu (Feb 26).

The PDU team will be in Kapit at Long Unai on Feb 19; Sang Anau and Batu Keling (Feb 20); Long Jawe and Long Kebuho (Feb 21); Long Tanyit (Feb 22); Punan Busang (Feb 23); Lusong Laku (Feb 26); as well as Long Kajang and Long Abit (Feb 27).

For more information, call Junaidi Othman on 082-473200 (ext. 416) or 013-8416735.