Hope Place extends emergency aid to victims of weekend flash floods

KUCHING (Feb 20): The recent flash floods here saw non-governmental organisation Hope Place Kuching deliver food items to evacuees at the three relief centres in the city.

Apart from food and drinking water, the over 100 evacuees at the Taman Malihah, Stapok and Kampung Sinar Budi relief centres were also presented other forms of aid to help ease their burden.

“As Kuching encountered heavy downpour last weekend, many areas and households were forced to evacuate from their homes urgently. A few flood (relief) centres were set up in certain areas in the city and several government agencies were fast to response.

“Hope Place Kuching was called to help with emergency aid to those who are in need,” it said in a release yesterday.

Hope Place said it has long collaborated with the Civil Defence Force (APM) and and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) to assist in disasters or emergencies such as floods or fire.

It said the contributions to the flood victims were handed over to the APM officers in charge of the evacuation centres.

In addition, food and drinks were also provided to APM and Rela personnel as well as volunteers at the relief centres who were on duty throughout the weekend, it added.

Hope Place welcomes all donations and receipts will be given upon request.

Donations can be made directly to its Maybank account (511289001160) or by scanning the S Pay Global QR code on its Facebook page.

For more information, call Hope Place on 082-505987.