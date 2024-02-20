Johor eyes Kuching ART as benchmark for similar transportation system

KUCHING (Feb 20): The Johor government is using the Kuching Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) project as a benchmark for a similar transportation system in the state.

According to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, a 24-member delegation led by Johor’s Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications exco Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh came to Kuching for the purpose of experiencing a ride on the ART prototype vehicle today.

They paid a courtesy call on state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin prior to attending a briefing and sharing session by Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd.

They later then visited the ART warehouse to experience a ride on the prototype vehicle.

Also present were Johor Public Transport Corporation chief executive officer Abdul Malik Ismail, Johor State Economic Planning Division secretary Dr Amirul Haffiz Ariff and other officials.

It was reported in the media recently that a light rail transit (LRT) system has been proposed to be implemented in Johor Bahru.

The Oriental Daily quoted a source as saying the Johor LRT will complement the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System rail service, which is expected to be completed in 2026.