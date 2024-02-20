Tuesday, February 20
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Kuching cops arrest 1, seize 37 boxes of illicit ciggies worth RM80,000 during raid

Kuching cops arrest 1, seize 37 boxes of illicit ciggies worth RM80,000 during raid

0
By Galileo Petingi on Sarawak, Crime
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

The contraband cigarettes seized by the police during the raid.

KUCHING (Feb 20): The police have seized a total of 37 boxes of contraband cigarettes worth RM80,000 during a raid on a factory in Muara Tabuan here yesterday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement last night said the ‘Op Kontaban’ raid was conducted based on the surveillance and information from the public.

“During the raid, the police also arrested a 29-year-old local man,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section (1)(d) of Customs Act 1967, which provides for an imprisonment of up to 5 years and a fine of RM100,000.

Ahsmon said the suspect would be remanded at the Magistrates’ Court here today.

Sponsored links