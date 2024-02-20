Kuching cops arrest 1, seize 37 boxes of illicit ciggies worth RM80,000 during raid

KUCHING (Feb 20): The police have seized a total of 37 boxes of contraband cigarettes worth RM80,000 during a raid on a factory in Muara Tabuan here yesterday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement last night said the ‘Op Kontaban’ raid was conducted based on the surveillance and information from the public.

“During the raid, the police also arrested a 29-year-old local man,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section (1)(d) of Customs Act 1967, which provides for an imprisonment of up to 5 years and a fine of RM100,000.

Ahsmon said the suspect would be remanded at the Magistrates’ Court here today.