Kuching CSSC soup kitchen now halal-certified, says Fatimah

KUCHING (Feb 20): The soup kitchen operating at Kuching Community Social Support Centre (CSSC) at Jalan Abell here has been certified halal in its food preparation, said Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Fatimah said the soup kitchen had been preparing over 100 meals for breakfast and lunch every day, catering to both Muslim and non-Muslim patrons.

“I always believe that if we provide something with a sincere heart, there will always be others who will come to help us. We also received contributions from individuals and corporate bodies (for this centre),” said Fatimah during a Chinese New Year festive programme organised at the community centre here today.

Between December of 2022 and 2023, the ministry said the soup kitchen had provided 37,513 meals for the public, with 68 per cent have been for lunches.

Fatimah also pointed out that the centre serves as a platform for various welfare services offered to the public, such as counselling, women training programmes, community food bank, one-stop integrated social support and intervention referral services, as well as activities corner for youth.

The centre is working with a non-governmental organisation to provide tuitions for school children living near the centre, such as the KMC flats at Jalan Ban Hock, she remarked.

“The low-cost flats might not offer the most conducive learning environment for big families.

“I hope the centre could assist these children with their studies with the aim to break the vicious cycle of poverty.

“We can open a place here for them (the children) to come for tuition and we will be looking for tuition teachers,” she said.

Fatimah added that her ministry wants to set up a temporary transit centre for homeless individuals at the top floor of the CSSC centre.