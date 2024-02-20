LDP also calls for action against irresponsible dept heads

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 20): Heads of government departments who are incapable of carrying out their duties properly or have failed to take action on their incompetent subordinates should be replaced with more qualified and responsible leaders.

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin said government department heads are responsible for managing their officers and ensuring they execute their duties well.

Chin said he sympathized with the predicament of ministers and the chief minister for being blamed on issues that have gone viral on social media, even though the problem had existed during the administration of past governments.

He pointed out that it would be much easier to set an appointment with the chief minister or ministers than government officers at times.

“Whenever we want to make an appointment with government officers, we are often told that the officer is having a meeting or other excuses.

“We want to meet with government officers to raise our concerns on livelihood issues.

“If I have trouble meeting government officers, what about normal citizens?”

Chin stressed that heads of government departments play a huge responsibility in ensuring their officers get their work done.

“And more often than not, department heads are not held accountable when their officers fail to carry out their duties properly.

“I hope the chief minister will take action to replace heads of government departments who are not capable of doing their jobs to take action on their officers.

“There are many more qualified and responsible individuals outside the department who can do the job better.”

Chin continued to say that district councils should emulate Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) on digitalizing their services, such as the renewal of trading licences which could be done swiftly in a day.

He said some district councils have computerized their services, but there are still delays in getting things done.

He said the renewal of contractor licences is now conducted online, whereby contractors fill in form and automatic approval will be granted if the required information is submitted.

“All government departments should digitalize their procedures because this approach can eradicate corrupt practices.”

In fact, he said federal agencies have set a target of disbursing payments to contractors within two to three weeks after submission of claim, unless the documents submitted is incomplete.

“There is no need to look for officers to expedite payments.

“I hope state government departments will emulate their federal counterparts’ approach in handling payments.”

He said the government or ministers are often the ones blamed for inaction or failing to do their jobs as a result of the irresponsible attitude of civil servants.

Hence, he said the chief minister should take firm action against government department heads who fail at managing their officers.

Chin said department heads who are unable to manage their officers should step down and allow a more qualified, responsible and competent replacement to lead the officers.

On Monday, State Health Exco Datuk James Ratib expressed disappointment with the irresponsible behaviour of some government officers in giving the best service to the rakyat in Sabah.

He said these irresponsible officers are delaying the implementation of infrastructure that is much needed by the rakyat. There are even cases where the heads of department or directors did not reply to letters for months.

James, who is also Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister, urged Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor to take deterrent action against these directors and officers.