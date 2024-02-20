Man found drowned at Batang Salak Bridge river

KUCHING (Feb 20): The body of a man believed to have drowned was found at the river at the Batang Salak Bridge, Jalan FAC in Petra Jaya here on Tuesday afternoon.

A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson said a call regarding the incident was received at 2.03pm, and a team from the Petra Jaya fire station was despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, they found a 34-year-old man unconscious at the riverbank. According to two eyewitnesses who were fishing in the area, the victim was believed to have fallen from the Batang Salak Bridge.

“One of the eyewitnesses jumped into the river and swam to rescue the victim, who was brought to the riverbank,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

The victim was pronounced dead at 2.48pm by paramedics at the scene.

The deceased’s body was handed over to the police for further investigation, and the operation ended at 3.20pm.