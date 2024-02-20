Man gets jail, fine for stealing mobile phone from Kuching mall

KUCHING (Feb 20): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to three months in jail and fined him RM1,000 in default one month in jail for stealing a mobile phone.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Irrizary Toni, 31, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 380 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

He committed the offence at a shop in a mall at Jalan Stutong here around 10.40am on Feb 9, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, the owner of the phone, who was the complainant in this case, realised that his phone placed on a table was lost.

The complainant checked closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and found Irrizary had taken his mobile phone.

The complainant then lodged a police report, which led to Irrizary’s arrest on Feb 12, 2024.

The investigation found Irrizary had stolen the complainant’s phone and sold it to a random person.

An image of Irrizary entering the premises from the CCTV footage was also shown.

The complainant recognised Irrizary as he had met with and spoken to him before the incident.

ASP Rogayah Rosli prosecuted the case while Irrizary was unrepresented by legal counsel.