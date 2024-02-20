MBKS clears construction waste spilled near White Cat statue at Padungan roundabout

KUCHING (Feb 20): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) sprang into action Tuesday afternoon and cleared a construction waste spilled along the road near the White Cat statue at the Padungan roundabout here.

According to Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, the construction waste was accidentally spilled from a lorry.

“MBKS took immediate action after receiving the complaint, and deployed 15 of its staff to clear up (the construction waste).

“I would like to thank the police for assisting in the traffic flow, and the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in flushing off the affected area,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page today.

Wee also extended his apologies as the incident had led to traffic congestion in the area, but he also noted that the situation had returned to normal after about an hour of clearing works.

He then appealed to the authorities concerned to check on the cause of the incident, and to compound or penalise the driver or the company involved for any wrongdoings.