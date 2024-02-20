MBKS to hold Chap Goh Mei Concert

KUCHING (Feb 20): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will hold its second Chap Goh Mei Concert on Feb 24 at 7pm.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said the concert will be held at the MBKS Lake Park Theatre (Floating Stage).

“For this year, the concert’s theme is ‘A Celebration of Tradition and Unity’ – of course we will start with the usual cultural performances such as lion dances and dragon dances.

“For the performing artistes, we do concentrate on local talents. However, we will also be bringing international ones as well.

“The concert will end at around 10.30pm to 11pm, and the event will end with a fireworks display,” he told a press conference today.

Wee said those attending the concert will receive a free drinking bottle, while chairs will be prepared for senior citizens.

“So, this is a community engagement done on our part, which is an ongoing effort by us,” he added.

TEA FM is the official radio partner for the event, while TVS is the broadcasting partner.

Sponsors for the event are Kuching Love Book Association, 38 Yayasan Amal Cinta, Imperial Hotel Kuching, Tay Motors, and Skyram Enterprise.