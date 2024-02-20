NGOs renew call for Gawai, Kaamatan to be made national public holidays

KUCHING (Feb 20): A group of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) has called on the federal government to declare Gawai Dayak and Pesta Kaamatan national public holidays.

The NGOs proposed the government declare May 31 a national public holiday for Kaamatan and June 1 for Gawai Dayak.

Echoing the principles of ‘Malaysia Madani’ championed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Unity Government, the NGOs said the celebrations are vital to the Dayak and Kadazan-Dusun communities in East Malaysia.

“Despite their importance, these significant cultural days have yet to be declared national holidays since the formation of Malaysia in 1963,” the NGOs said in a joint statement.

The organisations said elected representatives from Sabah and Sarawak in Parliament have not attempted to advocate for the festivals to be made national public holidays.

According to them, recognising the two dates as national holidays will not only strengthen national unity and cultural understanding, but also help Sarawakians and Sabahan working in the Peninsula to return to their respective states to celebrate.

“Making Gawai Dayak and Kaamatan Festival national holidays would not only promote awareness of these rich traditions but also allow individuals from Sarawak and Sabah working or residing outside their home states to celebrate their heritage with pride.

“This is because when looking at the national calendar and the planning of the federal government departments, they often do not take into account the celebrations, the existence, or the needs of government employees who come from Sabah and Sarawak,” said the statement.

According to the organisations, declaring national public holidays for the two harvest festivals will also help recognise the contributions of Sarawak and Sabah, which were signatories to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“The position of Sabah and Sarawak in the Federation of Malaysia is unique. These two states helped establish the nation of Malaysia. Therefore, we hope that the action in question is one of the measures to respect the rights of the people of Sarawak and Sabah as enshrined in the MA63,” said the statement.

“We urge the new administration to recognise these cultural celebrations as national holidays, demonstrating their commitment to fostering unity among Malaysians.”

The statement was signed by Sarawak Indigenous Intellectual Association (Perantis) founder and advisor Wellie Henry Majang, legal advisor Paul Raja, and deputy president Ricky Sani; Terabai Menua Association (TM) president Wilfred Nissem; and Persatuan Masyarakat Salako dan Rara Sarawak (Perasa) president Robert Umping.

In January last year, TM, Perasa, and six other NGOs also called for Gawai Dayak and Kaamatan to be declared national public holidays.