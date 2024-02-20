NGOs trying to mislead people into rejecting carbon trading – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 20): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan believes there are non-governmental organisations (NGOs) trying to mislead leaders and the indigenous people of Sabah, in order to get financial support from international agencies.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Sabah Fish Marketing Sdn Bhd (Safma) on Tuesday, Jeffrey said Sabah has many potentials that can be developed but financial issues have been a major problem that prevent many projects from being implemented.

Apart from continuing to demand from the federal government to give back 40 per cent of the net revenue it has collected in Sabah, Jeffrey said the carbon trading deal needed to be implemented as soon as possible, to allow the state government to have better financial position.

“The state government has agreed to explore carbon trading, but there are a few NGOs who mislead the leaders and the people into rejecting this proposal.

“In fact, these NGOs have their own agenda to get financial support from international agencies, supposedly being heroes but deceiving the resources of these agencies.

“I hope these agencies investigate properly whether these NGOs are playing a role or pretending to defend the rights of the indigenous people, but using them as a summoner to get funds,” he added.

Jeffrey also said the carbon deal was proposed for the state development and at the same time helping the indigenous people.

Sabah is going ahead with the controversial Nature Conservation Agreement (NCA) for carbon credit sales despite objections.

Jeffrey who is also state Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister, had last year confirmed that a pilot project for the NCA would be implemented at the Nuluhon Trusmadi Forest Reserve in interior Sabah.

The NCA deal with Hoch Standard involves management of carbon credit sales of two million hectares of forest reserves for a period of 100 years.