PKR Sarawak congratulates Mutang on appointment as Senate President

MIRI (Feb 20): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has congratulated Senator Datuk Mutang Tagal on his appointment as the Dewan Negara President yesterday.

Its chairman Roland Engan said Mutang is well-known in the community for his contributions in politics, legal as well as business.

“He holds high ethics, is friendly to everyone and respects others even though they have different perspectives,” he said in a statement today.

Roland thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for proposing Mutang for the post.

Mutang, 69, became the first Lun Bawang from Lawas to be appointed to the position.

He is the third Sarawakian after Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku and Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abang Ahmad Urai Abang Muhideen to hold the post.

Mutang, who is a lawyer by training, served for two terms as MP for Bukit Mas from 1982 to 1990, before the constituency was re-delineated into the Limbang and Lawas seats.

He was Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president and honorary consul of Romania in Sarawak.

The post of Dewan Negara President was left vacant last month when Wan Junaidi was appointed as the eight Governor of Sarawak on Jan 26, replacing Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.