Prohibited dye detected on fish at Inanam market

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 20): The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has detected the suspected use of prohibited dye on fish at the Inanam night market here on Monday.

Its director-general Junainah Abbie said the detection was made during a joint operation by their Licensing Department’s Hawker Management Division and the City Environmental Health Department (JKPB) together with the Ministry of Health (MoH) from 7pm to 9.30pm at the market.

“A sample of the fish was taken to the laboratory by the MoH to identify the effectiveness of the dye involved, and the test report of the sample will be forwarded to the JKPB for further action.

“Once the report is received, and if the wrongdoing is proven, then strict action will be taken against the fish vendor,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

Junainah said the operation involved a four-member team from the Hawker Management Division and a six-member team from JKPB to track sellers who failed to comply with the authorities’ instructions.

She said from MoH’s side, a seven-member team tracked stubborn operators based on reports from the public.

“DBKK together with MoH will further expand this operation to ensure that fish vendors comply with the authorities’ instructions, at the same time curbing the use of prohibited dyes to protect the health of consumers,” she said.