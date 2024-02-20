Public ‘buka puasa’ concept set for Sibu Town Square’s Ramadan bazaar this year

SIBU (Feb 20): The Ramadan bazaar at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 here will house 105 stalls this year, with the setting-up works set on March 7 and 9.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) councillor-in-charge of the bazaar, Syed Hamzah Wan Hamid Edruce, said the number of stalls was about the same as last year’s, but they could be more applying.

Moreover, he pointed out that a different concept would be incorporated to create a town square’s environment that is more conducive to the visitors this time around.

“We will provide a space, which will include tables, at the centre of the bazaar for the visitors to ‘buka puasa’ (break their fast),” he told The Borneo Post yesterday when asked about the number of stalls to be set up at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 for this year’s Ramadan bazaar.

Adding on, Syed Hamzah said Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, who is Nangka assemblyman, would declare the bazaar open this March 11.