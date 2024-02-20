Sapulut-Kalabakan Road: Sabah JKR takes immediate temporary measures

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 20): The Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) has taken temporary measures to raise warning signs and carry out immediate maintenance work at KM104.43, Maliau Basin, along the Sapulut-Kalabakan Road stretch, after reports on social media describing the road as resembling a ‘seven-tier waterfall’.

In a statement on its official Facebook page, Sabah JKR explained that the location of the road is outside the scope of routine maintenance due to its damaged road structure.

Sabah JKR plans to downgrade the section of the road to a ‘gravel’ surface while formulating permanent repair proposals through periodic works scheduled for this year using the ‘Cold In-Place Recycling’ method.

The department also informed of three areas along the Sandakan-Tawau Road that will be downgraded to ‘gravel’ status to reduce hazards for road users.

These measures are being taken to ensure the safety of road users while awaiting repair work using geogrid technology.

Sabah JKR also announced that the concessionaire has been instructed to provide water trucks to reduce dust in that section of the road, particularly during the dry season. – Bernama