Sarawak film ‘Raya Emas: Salako Sacred Treasure’ set to hit big screen on Malaysia Day this year

KUCHING (Feb 20): The first film to ever showcase the culture of the Salako people, entitled ‘Raya Emas: Salako Sacred Treasure’, is set to hit the big screens on Malaysia Day this year, revealed Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts revealed this when attending the film’s press conference held at the Borneo Cultures Museum today.

“Through this film, one will get to know about the Salako tribe of Lundu and the district’s natural beauty.

“The film will be shot entirely in Sarawak, with 80 per cent taking place in the breathtaking Lundu area.

“The film is now in the finalising stage,” he said.

Abdul Karim also encouraged more filmmakers to make films that promote other ethnic minorities in Sarawak.

“We had other films that showcase the indigenous cultures of Sarawak, such as ‘Sumpahan Jerunei’ which highlighted the cultures of the Melanau community, and soon we will have ‘Raya Emas: Salako Sacred Treasure’.

“After this, maybe more filmmakers would be able to highlight other ethnic minorities in Sarawak,” he said.

‘Raya Emas: Salako Sacred Treasure’ executive producer Winson Voon said, at the press conference, that they are confident that the movie would increase interest in and awareness of the beauty of Sarawak, therefore helping to boost the state’s tourism industry.

The film’s producers added that the stunning natural beauty and landscapes of Lundu would captivate audiences, making them yearn to experience the magic of Sarawak firsthand.

“‘Raya Emas: Salako Sacred Treasure’ is a cinematic journey that delves deeply into the heart of the culture and beliefs of the Salako people.

“This story is a tale of hope, courage and redemption. Its narrative combines familial love, personal growth and ancient supernatural lore into a compelling adventure.

“Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this historic moment! Mark your calendars for Malaysia Day 2024 and catch ‘Raya Emas: Salako Sacred Treasure’ in cinemas near you,” said Voon.

Also present was a political secretary to the Sarawak Premier Niponi Undek, who represented the Salako community at the event.