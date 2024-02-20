Sarawak Welfare Dept holds CNY celebration for residents of 11 institutions

KUCHING (Feb 20): Residents of 11 welfare institutions under the Sarawak Welfare Department were treated to a Chinese New Year dinner on Monday.

The inaugural dinner was held in collaboration with the Rumah Seri Kenangan Kuching visitors board.

“One of the objectives of organising the dinner was to foster stronger relationships between various institutions under the department and the institutions’ visitors boards by organising activities that require collaboration and positive interactions,” said Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah in a speech.

Her speech was read by Sarawak Welfare Department director Adana Jed.

Fatimah said under the department there are old folks homes catering to those aged 60 and above – Rumah Seri Kenangan Kuching and Rumah Seri Kenangan Sibu; Desa Bina Diri Kuching centre for homeless individuals; and Samarahan rehabilitation centre for people with disabilities.

There are also institutions for children and underage youths such as Rumah Kanak-Kanak Datuk Ajibah Abol (Sri Aman), Rumah Kanak-Kanak Toh Puan Hajah Norkiah (Kuching), Sekolah Tunas Bakti (Lelaki) Kuching, Sekolah Tunas Bakti (Perempuan) Miri, Taman Seri Puteri Kuching, Asrama Akhlak Lelaki Kuching, and Asrama Akhlak Perempuan Kuching.

There are currently 255 residents in the 11 institutions.

Fatimah said the institutions also focus on community development.

“As a body playing an important role in social welfare development in Sarawak, it is hoped the state Welfare Department will remain committed to improving the standard of living of the people through various programmes and initiatives,” she added.