Sim: Discussions to standardise Sarawak Labour Ordinance in final stage

KUCHING (Feb 20): The Ministry of Human Resources is in the process of standardising the Sarawak Labour Ordinance and Employment Act 1955 (Amendment) 2022, said its minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

He pointed out this is to ensure the rights of employees and workers in the country, be it in Peninsula, Sarawak or Sabah, will be made uniform.

He also expressed his optimism the amendment to standardise the Sarawak Labour Ordinance and Employment Act 1955 (Amendment) 2022 can be implemented soon.

“I believe this urgent matter can be achieved through the cooperation and close relationship between my ministry and Sarawak government through Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala,” he told reporters when met at the Ministry of Human Resources’ ‘Kesuma Madani’ Chinese New Year celebration here today.

Sim said the Ministry of Human Resources is currently in final discussion stage with Gerawat to realise the amendment of the Sarawak Labour Ordinance, and noted the latter had paid a visit to the ministry’s office last week to discuss the matter.

“Datuk Gerawat has given his word to bring this discussion to the state cabinet level so I am confident that with the cooperation and close relations between the two parties, we can reach a conclusion to implement the amendment to the Sarawak Labour Ordinance in the near future,” he said.

He added that when the amendment of the Ordinance is uniformed with the Employment Act 1955 (Amendment) 2022, this would enable employees and workers in Sarawak to enjoy the same benefits as those in Peninsular Malaysia in terms of working hours, wages and so on.

Last year, Gerawat said that the State Cabinet had approved the draft amendments to the Sarawak Labour Ordinance, which incorporates the amendments to the Employment Act and applicable provisions of the law on minimum housing standards for workers.

He said the amendments included increased maternity leave from 60 to 98 days, new provision for paternity leave of seven days, reduction of weekly working hours from 48 to 45 hours, and new provisions against sexual harassment.