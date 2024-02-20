Teen driver injured after pickup truck crashes into ditch in Bintulu

BINTULU (Feb 20): A 16-year-old teenager was injured after the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a ditch at Pearl Garden, Jalan Sibiyu here last night.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said firefighters were despatched to the scene after being notified of the accident at 11.11pm.

“When the firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a pickup truck had crashed into a ditch on the roadside with a victim trapped in the driver’s seat,” he said.

He said the victim was extricated from the pickup truck before being taken to the hospital for treatment.