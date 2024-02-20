Work closely together, do away with blame culture, fishing community urged

BINTULU (Feb 20): Sarawak Fishing Vessels Association chairman Harry Tan has called upon the fishing community in Sarawak to work closely together, and do away with the blame culture.

As fishermen, whether those involved in coastal and deep-sea operations, he says both sides are still subject to the existing laws, which they must strictly complied with.

He also points out that any issues can be resolved amicably between the parties involved without the need to go viral on social media.

Tan was responding to a video recently posted on Facebook by an individual, who claimed that 10 fishing vessels were allegedly fishing outside the permitted zone off the Samalaju Port and Kuala Nyalau.

“These fishing vessels were taking shelter from bad weather – that’s why they anchored in the area for the safety of their crew members and vessels,” Tan clarified, adding that all members of the fishing community should be able to carry out their activities peacefully by strictly adhering to existing laws.

He said the association was pleased with the public apology made by the individual on Monday, to all the fishermen in Bintulu over his misjudgement in providing inaccurate information.