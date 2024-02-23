Chap Goh Mei: Tossing oranges into rivers polluting, says S’wak Chinese association president

KUCHING (Feb 23): Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) president Dato Richard Wee has advised against tossing oranges into rivers and streams during Chap Goh Mei tomorrow as it will pollute them.

He said the tradition had been practiced before as a public programme, but was eventually halted as there was evidence that this had caused pollution in the Sarawak River.

“It was a traditional practice. By tossing the oranges, one makes a wish for the year and hopes it will come true. Many years ago, some organisations did organise to have such event at the Sarawak River but it was discontinued as it was considered polluting the river.

“People had to arrange for cleaning up. Since then, such practices have been somewhat discontinued. I have not been informed of any such event being organised in recent years.

“If there are any, it would be done by individuals privately,” he said when contacted.

Nowadays such tradition was only done in private, he added.

According to the belief of the Chinese community, those who still did not have a partner would gather by the river or lake to throw oranges to meet their match on the night of Chap Goh Mei.

When asked if the tradition could be continue as a public event, Wee said it can be considered, with the condition that organisers engage the authorities for a cleanup afterwards.

“We can consider bringing back this tradition. But need to work with the authorities concerned to ensure the cleaning up exercise is incorporated to ensure the cleanliness of our rivers,” he said.

He disagreed that the tradition is meant only for those who wish to get a partner soon because it could also be for other well meaning wishes.

“Being single is not an issue, it can be for different wishes too,” he said.

Meanwhile Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng revealed that MBKS did not incorporate any tossing of oranges as a programme during its Chap Goh Mei Music Concert event to be held at MBKS floating stage tomorrow evening.