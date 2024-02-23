Fatimah recalls Taib’s urging in empowering women

KUCHING (Feb 23): Former Sarawak Head of State, the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, had played a significant role in empowering women, particularly on their involvement in politics in the state, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said he had also emphasised that the role of women holding key positions in a party as well as those working behind the scenes was vital.

“We can see how he had empowered women through politics. He did say that the involvement of women in politics is vital.

“There are those who serve as assemblywomen, and there are those who play important roles behind the scenes in disseminating information and strengthening the party,” she said at a press conference after chairing Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women Supreme Council meeting at PBB Headquarters here today.

Fatimah recalled that the late Taib had also brought her, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, and other notable women into politics.

“From a principal for a school, I was brought into politics when I joined PBB, became an assemblywoman, assistant minister and now a full minister.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to him; he was an irreplaceable figure, a statesman and a legend,” Fatimah said.