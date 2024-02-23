Federal, state close cooperation necessary to ensure success of Hawana 2024 in S’wak

KUCHING (Feb 23): Close cooperation involving federal and state agencies is necessary to ensure the success of the National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) 2024, slated for the end of May.

Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief (assuming duties of chief executive officer) Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin said as the Hawana 2024 secretariat, Bernama is refining the contents of the programme with Sarawak state agencies.

“For example, in discussion with the state government-owned television station, TV Sarawak (TVS), they have agreed to assist in publicity related to Hawana 2024.

“As Hawana implementing agency, Bernama hopes to get the support and cooperation at the state level to ensure the success of this programme,” she said when met during a visit to TVS headquarters today.

Also present were Bernama deputy editor-in-chief (News Service) Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, TVS chief media officer Mohamad Sardon Zainal and Bernama Sarawak bureau chief Hamdan Ismail.

Earlier, Nur-ul Afida and the secretariat for Hawana 2024 paid a visit to the local newspaper company, The Borneo Post and the state government-owned oil and gas company, Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), to promote the event.

Activities for the event are scheduled from May 25 until the culmination of Hawana 2024 on May 27, which is expected to gather over 500 local and foreign journalists.

Entering its fourth edition this year, Hawana 2024 will be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. – Bernama