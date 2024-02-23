Kelabit folks mourn passing of paramount chief Pemanca Freddie Abun

MIRI (Feb 23): The Kelabit community mourn the passing of one of their illustrious sons and former paramount chief, the late Pemanca Freddie Abun of Long Lellang, who passed away here on Wednesday after an illness.

Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) and Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala, a former student of Freddie, said ‘his mentor had left behind a legacy of true grit, a beacon in the field of education and dedicated community service par excellence’.

“Despite the difficulties and setbacks that he faced at such an early age, he persevered and was very determined to excel and be successful.

“He was instrumental in uniting the community, motivating the community leaders and raising the needs and issues of the people to me and other government departments and agencies,” said Gerawat in a message of tribute to his former teacher.

He said he first knew Freddie in Bario Primary School, back in 1967, when he was in Primary 4.

“He was a very dedicated teacher who loved his students, and was always concerned about their welfare, but remained a firm disciplinarian.

“He was very well liked and respected; also good at sports where he played hockey for Miri Division when he was a student at Tanjong Lobang School,” said Gerawat.

He said Freddie had trekked across jungles, followed by long boat rides through the treacherous rapids of the Akah and Baram rivers for weeks in his determination to complete his primary education in Bukit Sabun, Long Lama and then, to Tanjong Lobang School in Miri where he passed his Senior Cambridge examination.

“He could have furthered his studies, but he chose to become a teacher and enrolled in Batu Lintang Teachers Training College (Kuching).

“He was later posted to many different schools in Miri and Limbang divisions, serving as a teacher, a principal and later on, a district Education officer.

“His outstanding career was dotted with many recognitions, among which are the ‘Excellent Service Award’ (PPC) from the Education Department in 1993, the ‘Pingat Pangkuan Negara’ in 1993 from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong; and the Long Service Award from the state government in 1994.

“He was elected to the highly prestigious executive committee of the Malaysian Headmasters Council, by virtue of him being the leader of the Sarawak chapter.

“After his retirement, he was actively involved in community activities, which led to his appointment as Penghulu in 2012.

“His proven track record as a senior community leader coupled with the strong support from the Kelabit community, earned him the rank Pemancha, the paramount chief of the Kelabits, in 2019,” said Gerawat.

Freddie is survived by his wife Rinei Iwat and their four children, who are all graduates and professionals – Tzarina Abun, Matucci and Julian who are in the oil and gas industry, and Valentine who is with the Ministry of Education.