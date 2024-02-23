Naim to take legal action against those spreading viral hoax supernatural video of Bintulu street mall

KUCHING (Feb 23): Naim Holdings Berhad will take legal action against those spreading a viral video suggesting a supernatural occurrence within its flagship street mall in Bintulu.

The group management has conducted a thorough investigation, concluding that the video is a deliberate hoax.

“The video was staged, and we are unwavering in our commitment to ensuring the safety of our patrons and tenants.

“We will not tolerate any actions that damage the image of our establishment,” it said in a statement.

Bintulu Paragon, situated on the historic grounds of the former Bintulu airport, is a cultural focal point, hosting events such as the Borneo International Kites Festival.

The management emphasises the importance of preserving the site’s rich history and positive associations.

“We take this opportunity to issue a stern warning against the dissemination of misleading videos or content that distorts the true nature of the mall and Bintulu Paragon.

“We are fully prepared to initiate legal actions against any individual or entity to prevent the spread of misinformation,” the statement said, adding that it serves as a cautionary declaration, emphasising Naim’s commitment to upholding the integrity of its establishment and protecting the public interest.