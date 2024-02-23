Saratok District Office meets to tackle escalating dengue outbreak

KUCHING (Feb 23): In an effort to tackle the escalating dengue outbreak in Saratok, a meeting was convened today at the District Office.

Chaired by Hatta Adenan, the representative of the Administrative Officer of the Saratok District Office, the meeting brought together key stakeholders and health officials to discuss strategies for containing the outbreak.

During the meeting, Mohd Buhaiqi Madi, a health officer from the Vector Unit of the Saratok District Health Office, provided a detailed overview of the current dengue situation.

This encompassed statistics on reported cases, identified affected areas, and crucial information on symptoms and prevention measures.

A resounding theme throughout the meeting was the shared responsibility in combatting the dengue outbreak.

Residents were urged to actively participate in home cleaning efforts to prevent Aedes mosquito breeding.

Collaborative initiatives, including community clean-ups, were underscored, emphasising the individual responsibility of monitoring home surroundings.

“Only through collective efforts can we protect ourselves and our community from the serious threat brought by dengue,” said Dr Mohd Nur Azam from the Betong Division Health Office in emphasising the need for collective efforts to safeguard community health, in a statement.

In addition to community activities addressing the symptoms of the dengue outbreak, the dissemination of information to the public was also emphasised.

Recognising the importance of public awareness, the Saratok District Information Department announced a strategic collaboration through the Info On Wheels programme.

This initiative aims to conduct public awareness campaigns regarding the threat of the dengue outbreak and preventive measures against Aedes mosquito breeding.

Expressing gratitude to all attendees at the conclusion of the meeting, Hatta expressed hope for the successful management of the dengue outbreak.

He underlined the meeting’s significance, symbolising the collective commitment of government agencies, local authorities, and the village community in the fight against dengue.

The urgency of the situation was highlighted by the identification of the first dengue case in Kampung Melango Baru on Feb 16, followed by a second case in Kampung Melango Hulu.

Concerns among stakeholders have risen with the spread of the outbreak to surrounding areas, underscoring the immediate need for coordinated action and continuous cooperation from residents and authorities.