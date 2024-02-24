Saturday, February 24
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»12 localities in four states including Sabah to experience heatwave up to 37 decrees Celsius

12 localities in four states including Sabah to experience heatwave up to 37 decrees Celsius

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

MetMalaysia issues an alert-level hot weather with maximum daily temperatures reaching 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days starting today in the localities. – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): Twelve localities in four states are predicted to experience an alert-level hot weather with maximum daily temperatures reaching 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days starting today.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the affected areas are Perlis and several areas in Kedah, namely Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Pendang, Padang Terap Sik, Baling and Kulim.

Other areas are located in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, and Beaufort, Sabah.

Meanwhile, localities and states not mentioned are expected to have a maximum daily temperature of below 35 degrees Celsius, said MetMalaysia. – Bernama

Sponsored links