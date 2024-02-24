Abd Karim: Youths play major role in future development

SIBU (Feb 24): Future development is highly dependent on youth, said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Datuk Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the Jelajah Belia Sarawak programme is the best way to encourage youth to be enthusiastic about the country’s future development.

“The Jelajah Belia Sarawak programme, which started in 2019, is a tour that takes place around Sarawak to meet and engage with youth.

“As part of the engagement, we will hold a town hall session (dialogue session) with the youngsters to listen about their aspirations and hopes.

“Engagements like this are crucial in reviving the youth spirit, knowing that they play a major role in the future development of the state and country,” he told reporters when officiating at the Jelajah Belia Sarawak 2024 at Kanowit district office hall here today.

Abdul Karim added that the programme plays a critical role in the formulation of the programme at ministry level, given that urban and rural youths have different aspirations.

“Engagements such as this are what we must always make.

“If the younger generation is left behind, maintaining the expectations set by the government would not be achieved.

“By holding ‘turun padang’ (going to the ground) like this, we know that the youths need various infrastructures for development.

“Internet access and infrastructure for sports are some concerns that are often brought up,” he said.

Abdul Karim went on to say that young people’s aspirations and points of view can all be expressed while also shaping them into better people.

As for Sukan Malaysia’s (Sukma) preparations, he remarks on the properly organised preparation done by the entrusted organisation.

“Preparations for Sukma are going smoothly so far.

“I am quite worried about organising a major sporting event like this, with up to 37 competitive events. The infrastructure and facilities for sports must be in order.

“Nonetheless, I believe that the entrusted organisation will be preparing all logistics and accommodations in an orderly manner,” he added.